Ayesha Curry Dishes on Her 'Cheeky' Collection, Family Meals and Her Favorite Foods From Childhood

Between hosting a Food Network series, writing cookbooks, opening a restaurant and raising two children, Ayesha Curry may seem like she already has a full plate. But as the founder of Cheeky Kids, Curry is also taking on making plates—to fill up, literally. Curry’s new line of tableware from Cheeky is a collection of reusable place settings and lunchboxes with adorable designs just for kids (and fun-loving adults) to enjoy during mealtime with the added bonus helping to feed the less-fortunate. Food & Wine recently chatted with Curry via email about her favorite summer flavors, what her family eats, and her grandmother’s Escovitch. Here's what we learned:

Ayesha Curry's favorite recipes: "My grilled spiced rubbed chicken with parsley mint sauce is always a household fave. As well as my fragrant lamb burgers. Both are so easy and can be made indoor or outdoor in the summer! Both can be found in my book The Seasoned Life."

Her favorite aperitifs and cocktail hour hors d'oeuvres: "Anything with bacon and I love a good cocktail with Lillet."