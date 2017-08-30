Some Men Think Avocado Toast Has an Unexpected Benefit [Video]

Most people know that avocados are packed with health benefits—even the seeds are good for you (if you can figure out a way to eat them). Eating an avocado every day could lower your cholesterol or protect your lungs against damage done by air pollution, and their healthy fats can even lower your chance of developing cancer. A recent survey has found that some people think that eating avocado toast, the favorite snack of millennials has another benefit you might not be expecting: That it helps strengthen your hair.

Dove recently conducted their 2017 Men+Care hair census and turned up some interesting statistics on how men feel about their hair. One in four men surveyed believes that eating avocado toast “has a positive impact on the appearance of their hair.” And they may actually be on to something: As a source of Vitamins B and E, avocado can protect your hair from damage, and help it grow fast, thicker, and stronger. You’d probably have to eat a lot of avocado toast to get these benefits though (which may be a problem now that prices of the fruit are at an all time high) so many beauty experts recommend actually making a mask from avocado and applying that directly to your hair.

But men would do much more than eat delicious avocado toast to boost the look of their locks: Just above half of all men surveyed would give up alcohol for a month if it meant that they would get “stronger, healthier hair” by the end of the hiatus Only one in ten men said they would give up sex for month for better hair. Hey, everyone has their priorities.

And beyond avocado, these men were right to believe what they eat can have a positive impact when it comes to their appearance. Some foods can improve your skin, and, if any of the men who were surveyed are reading this, there a number of other foods that can support the health of your hair. And if having enough hair at all is a concern, you might even try wasabi—some people think it stimulates hair growth.