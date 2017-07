The Avocado Sock Claims to Perfectly Ripen Your Fruit

We’ll admit that it’s one of the most unfortunate food situations: You purchase an avocado in the hopes of making creamy, delicious avo toast...only to find that it’s still unripe as ever come the next morning. Or, alternatively, it's become an oblong blob of mush. There's just no winning.

But is the solution really to dress up the fruit up in a tiny outfit? An outfit that costs—gasp—$14.99 CAD ($11.55 USD)?

Yes, says Diane Sherwood, Vancouver resident and mastermind behind “The Avocado Sock.” It’s not quite an outfit. It’s a single sock, after all. But it clothes the entire avocado, encasing it in 100 percent wool fibers that supposedly expedite the ripening process to just 24 hours.