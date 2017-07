Beer Can Boats Took to the Sea in Australia

On the shores of Mindil Beach, a magnificent sight unfolded over the weekend. Thousands of thirsty Australians pushed their boats – made from beer cans – out onto the ocean’s gentle waves, where they would race each other for supremacy over the high seas.

The yearly event, which takes place in Darwin, is called simply the Beer Can Regatta. It’s been taking place since 1974, and although it was once a raucous drinking festival, it’s since involved into a more family-friendly event.

During the appropriately epic Battle of Mindil, boats made from beer cans compete in a treasure hunt to find a prize located somewhere in the water. Once a team finds it, they must return it to the shore before it can be “pirated” by another team. Sporting war paint, team jerseys, and helmets adorned with beer cans, the boat crews try to sink, sabotage, and outwit each other to win the bounty.