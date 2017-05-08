Even Aunt Jemima Isn’t Safe from a Listeria Recall

Half the point of buying frozen meals is that you can forget about them, but if you’ve purchased any Aunt Jemima frozen pancake, waffle or French toast breakfasts, you’re going to want to start rooting though your freezer— no matter how long they’ve been hiding in there.

On Friday, Pinnacle Foods, producer of the Aunt Jemima brand, issued a voluntary recall on a laundry list of frozen products containing pancakes, waffles or French toast due to possible listeria contamination. “Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment,” the company stated. “We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall.”

Somewhat disconcertingly, literally all “Best By” dates are included in the recall, which doesn’t really give consumers any sense of when this potential listeria contamination may have started. However, the good news is that up to this point no illnesses have been reported and the recall was issued strictly “as a precautionary measure.” Still, precautions are always necessary with listeria since infections can sometimes be fatal, especially in young children, the elderly or others with weakened immune systems, and can also cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

Importantly, only frozen products are affected, meaning your Aunt Jemima syrups and dry mixes are fine. But you may want to take a deep breath before reading the list of Aunt Jemima products that are affected: Lil Griddlers Blueberry, Mini Pancakes, French Toast, Cinnamon French Toast, Whole Grain French Toast, Buttermilk Pancake Low Fat, Homestyle Waffle, Butter Milk Waffle, Blueberry Waffle, Low Fat Waffle, Blueberry Pancake, Oatmeal Pancake, Whole Grain Pancake, Buttermilk Pancake, Homestyle Pancake, 60ct Club Pancakes Premium, Pancake Mexico 60ct and French Toast & Sausage. Additionally, Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles were also recalled – and is the only Hungry Man brand product included in the recall. Details on package sizes, UPC numbers and packaging can all be found on the FDA website.

If you have any of these products, you should be able to return them at the place of purchase for a full refund. And moving forward, Pinnacle said in a statement, “All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.”