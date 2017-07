‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ Premiere Date Announced

Amy Sedaris is probably best known for two things: her oddball characters like Jerri Blank from Strangers With Candy and entertaining tips. Yes, the comedian has her own books and frequently shared her Martha Stewart-esque prowess on late night talks hows. Now, Sedaris will merge those two facets of her career together with a new series on truTV called At Home with Amy Sedaris, set to premiere in October.

TruTV released a clip of the upcoming series along with the announcement of the premiere date, which features Sedaris’ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Jake Krakowski joining in on a very practical song about the perfect glue for every craft project.