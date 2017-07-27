‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ Premiere Date Announced

Amy Sedaris is probably best known for two things: her oddball characters like Jerri Blank from Strangers With Candy and entertaining tips. Yes, the comedian has her own books and frequently shared her Martha Stewart-esque prowess on late night talks hows. Now, Sedaris will merge those two facets of her career together with a new series on truTV called At Home with Amy Sedaris, set to premiere in October.

TruTV released a clip of the upcoming series along with the announcement of the premiere date, which features Sedaris’ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Jake Krakowski joining in on a very practical song about the perfect glue for every craft project.

Here’s a description of the show from, well, the show itself:

“Amy Sedaris cordially invites you into her home, where she will show off diverse but necessary homemaking skills, from death-bed etiquette, to gutting a fish, to crocheting miniature sweaters for a mice infestation, to entertaining your husband's business associates. As always, Amy will give it her best shot to entertain guests, increase her know-how and her can-do, and attempt to work out personal issues.”

In a Facebook Live interview, Sedaris says the series takes place in a set that’s meant to be “an extension of her apartment” and was inspired by many of the cooking and homemaking shows of her childhood, including At Home with Peggy Mann, The Galloping Gourmet, The Frugal Gourmet and Lidia’s Table. She also admits to playing multiple characters on the show, so her penchant for kooky identities won’t be left out. Segments will include some projects from Sedaris’ books I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simpler Times: Crafts for Poor People, but will also span new territory. Each show has a theme, lovemaking, murder, cooking for one. Other celebrity guests will include Scott Adsit, Rachel Dratch, Sasheer Zamata, and more.

At Home with Amy Sedaris premieres October 24th at 10:30 p.m. ET on truTV.