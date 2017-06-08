Here's What Brunch Would Look Like If It Were Made By Famous Artists

Sure, if you scroll through your Instagram feed right now, you can probably find ten brunch photos in less than a minute. But "Artisan Brunch," a photo series that re-imagines brunch in the styles of famous twentieth and twenty-first century artists, goes above and beyond the usual brunch photo call of duty. For example, in the photos of your friends' food conquests, the avocados are probably spread onto toast rather than frozen in time in a transparent blue cube. Also, the pancakes are probably on a plate, not dangling from the ceiling.

Courtesy of Aaron Tilley & Kyle Bean

The photo series is a collaboration between designer Kyle Bean, photographer Aaron Tilley, and food stylist Lucy-Ruth Hathaway. They created the series for Kinfolk Magazine, a publication that "promotes quality of life and connects a global community of creative professionals from London to Tokyo."

Courtesy of Aaron Tilley & Kyle Bean

The project includes 5 photographs. There's a Salvador Dalí-inspired photo that references his "Persistence of Memory," the one that has clocks dripping from trees, by having fried eggs dripping from trees. There's a Yayoi Kusama image that references her famous polka dots, dotting toast with ketchup. There's an avocado enclosed in a vitrine, referencing that time Damien Hirst stuck a formaldehyde shark in a vitrine, slapped a big title on it (The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living), and sold it for millions of dollars. There's a full English breakfast deconstructed and hung from the ceiling around a light bulb in the style of Cornelia Parker's Glasstress: White Light/White Heat. There's also a pancake mobile, referencing the hanging mobiles of Alexander Calder.

Courtesy of Aaron Tilley & Kyle Bean

Courtesy of Aaron Tilley & Kyle Bean

This isn't the first fun series of food photos that Bean and Tilley have collaborated on. They've previously worked on a gorgeous series of cakes that look like planets, a series of famous board games recreated in winter snacks and desserts, a series of fruits too deadly to be edible, and more.