Are People Actually Serving Coffee in Produce?

We’re all for some creatively flavored coffee over here, but lately cafes have been stretching the limits of experimentation with lattes that come served in piece of produce.

First, it was avocado lattes. They seemed to have started off as a joke, but became all too real when baristas actually began creating them. Though the shell of an avocado isn’t exactly the most practical coffee receptacle, the avolatte is the perfect combination of the millennial obsession with avocados and basically everybody's obsession with coffee.

Truman Cafe in Melbourne, Australia may have been the first to serve the avolatte, when a customer actually did request to have his latte in the avocado skin.

"It’s literally coffee in a piece of rubbish,” Jaydin Nathan, a Truman Cafe employee joked, though he did comply with the request.

Avocado lattes continued to pop up at cafes, but the trend didn't stop there. In fact, it only got weirder.

West Oak Coffee Bar recently invented their tomato cortado: espresso mixed with milk, and then poured inside a hallowed out tomato, of all things. Conor Poull, the barista who created the unlikely combination, tried the drink and reported that "it wasn't terrible." Poull only created the produce-based drink in response to uproar over the avolatte using a tomato he didn't plan on eating, so there's not much of a chance you'll actually be served the tomato cortado if you stop by West Oak.

The latest piece of produce to be victimized by an ambitious baristas? The carrot. The folks at Locals Corner, again in Australia — what is going on with the produce over there? — poured a latte inside every cartoon rabbit's signature vegetable.

This one is definitely a joke, but Locals Corner is known for their playful experimentation with coffee. They've also served a latte in a hallowed out apple before — a surprisingly pretty creation.

https://www.facebook.com/1510844052571011/photos/a.1516812691974147.1073741829.1510844052571011/1790052434650170/?type=3&theater I like my coffe how i like my self strong, sweet & too hot for you 😉😀 #localscorner #willco #coffee #nice #coffelover... Posted by Locals Corner on Friday, February 10, 2017

"We just like doing different things, we've being doing a few of these, one with an apple, one with an avocado, this week was a carrot and next week we will do something different," the cafe's owner told the Daily Mail.

By the way, this trend has been simmering for a while now. All the way back in 2014, New York's Crave.it cafe came up with a latte inside a bell pepper, and it was actually drinkable. At the time, the New York Daily News wrote that, "The bitter kick of the coffee is perfectly balanced by the cool sweetness of the pepper."

Okay, so in that case, a latte inside of a vegetable actually worked out. But if it's not broken, don't fix it right? For now, we'll keep ordering our lattes in a cup.