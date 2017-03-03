Why Is Arby's Putting Fried Fish On Their Massive Meat Sandwich?

Arby's was apparently not kidding with their latest "we have the meats" marketing campaign. In fact, they've embraced it with open arms and created one of the most over-the-top fast food meat offerings we've seen on any menu.

Meet the Meat Mountain: Two chicken tenders, slices of roast turkey, smoked ham, corned beef, smoked brisket, Angus steak, roast beef and three strips of pepper bacon with cheddar and swiss cheese. And now, through the end of the month, you can top that bad boy with a wild-caught Alaskan pollock fish filet. For some reason.

With a price tag of $10, the protein-packed limited edition sandwich (and barnyard animal nightmare) gives an entirely new meaning to the concept of surf and turf. While we're not entirely sure if this flavor profile sounds delicious, we're fairly certain there's a population of Americans who are absolutely living for the opportunity to taste this. And that's got to be intoxicated frat boys or rebellious teenagers, right? Well, probably.

In an interview with Ad Age, Arby's CMO Rob Lynch reveals that the brand is attempting to reach a much younger clientele.

"Arby's has the second-oldest customer base in the QSR [quick service restaurant] industry and we didn't want Arby's to grow old with that customer base," he said, revealing the true reason behind their restaurant re-modelings and foray into awkward commercial territory is to target this fried food-loving demo.