10 Apple Gadgets for Peeling, Prepping, Juicing and Storing Your Favorite Fall Fruit

Before pumpkin pie season gets into full swing, let's all take a moment to fully appreciate the fact that apples are hitting their peak. The early autumn is the perfect time in indulge in all of the dessert applications apples have to offer. In fact, we have 30 days of apple recipes, so there's no excuse not to enjoy Galas and Granny Smiths the entire month long.

Whether you're hitting the produce stand or picking your own, here are ten gadgets you might want to have on-hand to make the most of apple season.

Apple Peeler & Corer

This manual, crank-operated device makes quick business of peeling and removing the pesky seeds from apples. (Bonus: it works on pears and potatoes, too!)

Spiralizer with Peel, Core and Slice

For a more advanced option, you can upgrade your KitchenAid mixer to mechanize the whole process, which might be worth it if you've regularly got a whole bushel's worth of apples to get through. Five included blades also slice and spiralize.

Y-Peeler

A favorite of the Food & Wine Test Kitchen, these handy (and cheap!) peelers are perfect for anyone taking a more hands-on approach.

Corer

Combined with the peeler above, this tool is a more budget-friendly item to keep around if you're a less-than-hardcore apple fan. It's also used in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen by our very own Mad Genius Justin Chapple.

Stainless-Steel Apple Slicer

Slicing apples for snacks or breaking them down for pies and tarts gets a little faster when you're coring and cutting in one motion.

Mandolin

Slice apples (and many other fruits and vegetables, of course) for pies, tarts and more with speed and consistency.

Juice Extractor

An extra-wide feed on this juicer means you can drop whole apples in and appreciate their full autumnal essence.

Produce Keeper

If you prefer to store your apples in the refrigerator, a produce keeper like this one could make them last a little longer with its ethylene gas-absorbing carbon filter.

Microwave Treat Dipper

This microwave-safe vessel is designed for melting caramel or chocolate for dipping apples and other fruits without the worry of burning. A quick zap will re-warm your dip when it starts to cool off during longer apple-candying sessions.

Clay Apple Baker

Perfectly bake a single apple for a hearty dessert with this natural clay vessel, which features an unglazed top that can be soaked in water before hitting the oven to create a steaming effect.

