Apparently Some Maine Restaurant Workers Don't Want Higher Minimum Wage

As Seattle's minimum hourly wage increases—eventually set to hit the $15 mark—at least one study has unveiled a troubling side-effect: while workers are keeping their jobs, they are losing their hours—which means their wages are really reducing. This is in contrast to a previous study that said the minimum wage hike hadn't curbed job growth.

And as we watch the backlash unfold, there's one group of minimum-wage workers who are sitting smugly with their much lower wages, having crushed a referendum that would have boosted their hourly pay from $3.75 last year to $12 by 2024.

You read that right: last year, Maine residents voted to increase hourly workers' pay by about $8 over seven years. And rather than celebrate, a faction of minimum wage workers protested, asking the state to overturn the referendum. On June 22, Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed a new bill into law, lowering their hourly wages.