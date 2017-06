Food & Wine Readers Have Some Strong Opinions About Green Skittles

Lime Skittles have been missing from store shelves since 2013. Maybe you never noticed.

Our readers did.

Yesterday, we published an article about Skittles new "Long Lost Lime" packs, which will soon be available at Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time only. The special edition release includes all the traditional Skittles flavors you know and love (Orange, Lemon, Grape, and Strawberry) plus a formerly-beloved flavor, Lime. Four years ago, parent company Wrigley/Mars Inc. stopped making that Lime flavor in favor of Green Apple.