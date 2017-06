This App Claims It Can Choose Your Most Instagram-Worthy Photos For You

Sometimes in this life, it's necessary—we repeat, *necessary*—to stand on a chair and take 6,339,204 photos of our lunch from different angles. Shameless? Sure. Obnoxious? Maybe a little.

But necessary. Especially when the lunch in question is particularly beautiful and well-lit. It's the 21st century, and photographing one's food before eating it is practically standard procedure. This reporter's done it. You've done it. Even my mom's done it.

But if you think snapping photos in front of a crowd of less-than-amused fellow diners is tough, you clearly haven't dealt with the hardest part: Picking the best one to post on Instagram. After all, swiping through 6,339,204 photos is enough to make anyone's thumb cramp up.