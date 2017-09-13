Everywhere Anthony Bourdain Will Visit on 'Parts Unknown' Season 10

Anthony Bourdain’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning series Parts Unknown is back for a tenth season. The new installment will air on CNN on October 1st at 9 p.m. ET. Today the network announced the destinations to be featured in the upcoming series of eight episodes. Additionally, on November 12, CNN will air the television premiere of the Bourdain-produced documentary Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent in the show's usual timeslot.

Here's where you can expect to see Anthony Bourdain heading to this season.

Singapore

The series begins in one of the most diverse food cities in the world where Bourdain and his guide KF Seetoh eat a prawn mee lunch. He’ll also taste some wontons, coconut gravy, and hard boiled eggs. If you can't get enough after watching the premiere, check out chef Julien Royer’s guide to the country here.

The French Alps

In case you haven’t already learned how to eat like you live in the Alps (hint: this lifestyle involves hearty helpings of Alpine-style cheese) Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Ripert’s mentor Maurice Guillouet will show you a few things about pasta, caviar and steak au poivre.

Lagos, Nigeria

The host travels south to highlight the city’s indigenous pounded yam, fish stews and beef dishes. Bourdain will also take a look at the music scene and explore the destination’s rich cultural diversity.

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

We’ve always known Pittsburg is an exciting, although underrated, food city and Bourdain finally gives it even more well-deserved credit. Along the way, he pays a visit to chefs Kevin Suousa, Sonja Finn and Justin Severino.

Sri Lanka

Bourdain criss-crosses the country to find what he calls the “holy grail of Sri Lankan cuisine,” crab curry.

Puerto Rico

The host returns to the U.S. to visit a long-time favorite travel destination. While there he dines on lechon (roast pork) and discusses sustainability in Vieques.

Seattle

In the semi-final episode Bourdain heads up to the Pacific Northwest. He explores how tech and cannabis affect the city’s food culture, and checks out some of the destination’s classic restaurants.

Southern Italy

Back in Europe once again Bourdain heads to the “Heel of the Boot” to enjoy a meal at hotel Palazzo Margherita with Francis Ford Coppola.