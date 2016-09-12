- How Drinking Wine Benefits Your Brain
Anthony Bourdain Wins 4th Emmy for Parts Unknown
This man just doesn’t stop.
We all know Anthony Bourdain is the man. He practices jiu-jitsu everyday, he wrote a violent graphic novel, he has high standards for sushi and now, he has won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series Or Special for the fourth year in a row.
4 in a row is the way to go! Congrats to all my friends and colleagues at @ZPZProduction pic.twitter.com/oKHVkaghwa— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) September 12, 2016
Bourdain's CNN series Parts Unknown follows his travels to exotic places as he explores local food and culture. The eighth season premieres on September 25, where you can see him eating bún chả with President Obama in Hanoi.
You can also catch Bourdain live on his second monologue tour this fall. If you do, be sure to say “congrats."