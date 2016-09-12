Search form
Anthony Bourdain Wins 4th Emmy for Parts Unknown

Food & Wine: Anthony Bourdain

Courtesy of CNN
By Morgan Goldberg Posted September 12, 2016

This man just doesn’t stop.

We all know Anthony Bourdain is the man. He practices jiu-jitsu everyday, he wrote a violent graphic novel, he has high standards for sushi and now, he has won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series Or Special for the fourth year in a row.

Bourdain's CNN series Parts Unknown follows his travels to exotic places as he explores local food and culture. The eighth season premieres on September 25, where you can see him eating bún chả with President Obama in Hanoi.

You can also catch Bourdain live on his second monologue tour this fall. If you do, be sure to say “congrats."

