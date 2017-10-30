Anthony Bourdain Is Working on a Scripted TV Show

Anthony Bourdain is always up to something—and he’s never shy about talking about it. With plenty of new episodes of Parts Unknown on the air to promote, this year, he’s had plenty of interview opportunities to open up about his feeling on everything from why he hates Yelp to rules for drinking whiskey to why Unicorn Frappuccinos are awful. But recently, he offhandedly let some potentially big news slip: The beloved host of food-focused reality shows is apparently setting his future sights on scripted television.

Over the weekend, Bourdain and his producing partner Lydia Tenaglia sat down for a 75-minute Q&A session at the Produced By NY conference, and according to the entertainment trade publication Variety, the chef and his Zero Point Zero production company have a scripted television show in the works. Unfortunately, any additional details are extremely slim, with Bourdain only commenting that enjoyed his previous stint working as a writer for the drama Treme, which aired on HBO from 2010 to 2013. That show, which dealt with the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, occasionally had a foodie bent due to the city’s amazing culinary heritage and reputation. And in a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bourdain specifically said of working on the show, “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had writing, far and away. It’s the most creatively satisfying thing I’ve ever done. I’m enjoying myself so, so, so much. Just sitting at that writers’ table with those guys is the greatest professional honor in my life. Nothing’s come close.”

Similarly, in a chat last month with Eater, Bourdain mentioned that he was “working on a short film as well, a fiction/dramatic/comedic/melodrama thing that I’m just doing for shits and giggles”—which could potentially be related to a larger TV project. (Self-produced shorts can often be used as a pilot or proof of concept for networks.) After hearing this latest news, Eater reached out to Zero Point Zero for any additional information and the production company only said that this increasingly mysterious TV project will not be related to food.

So who knows, really? At this point, the outspoken chef could have anything up his sleeve. Though if this project is anything like Bourdain Market—and with so few details to work with, that’s kinda the vibe—you won’t have to worry about setting your DVR anytime soon.