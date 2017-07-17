Anthony Bourdain Is Releasing A Comic Book Full of Ghost Stories

You know Anthony Bourdain for his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly and his many TV series: A Cook's Tour, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. But we'd be willing to bet there's one line on Bourdain's (long) resume you'd never recognize; he's dabbled in the comic genre too. Bourdain wrote graphic novel Get Jiro! in 2012, and three years later, followed up with its prequel Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi. Now, Bourdain is cooking up—excuse the pun—a new comic book.

Vulture reports Bourdain and Joel Rose—who worked together on the Get Jiro books—are penning Hungry Ghosts, a series that "will be a riff on the Japanese Edo-period game 100 Candles, in which samurai would try to one-up each other with stories to freak each other out." But in Bourdain's reimagining of the game-turned-comic, the storytellers will be chefs, "and their stories will be united by their focus on food," according to Vulture.

Sound deliciously intriguing? You'll have to wait until next year to pick up the first of the four comic books. Unfortunately, there's not yet a firm release date.

In 2015, when Get Jiro: Blood and Sushi was released, Bourdain told Eater writing comics is challenging. "I find plot difficult," he said. "I like characters, I like atmospherics, and I like the details, what the room smells like. How to get the characters up a tree and then back down is tricky for me. It's fun because we're working within an established and understood genre; there are certain conventions that I really like and enjoy."

Get Jiro was the tale of a sushi chef who kills customers who order things like California rolls (a menu item Bourdain vocally despises), while its prequel explains how Jiro (the chef) came to love cooking. Both were published by DC Comics imprint Vertigo, which will also print Bourdain's newest comic book.