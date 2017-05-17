Anthony Bourdain Just Posted The First Photo With His New Girlfriend

It's official. Well, Instagram official. But, like, same thing.

Everyone's favorite traveler and TV host Anthony Bourdain posted a photo with Italian actress Asia Argento on Tuesday. The shot is pretty cute—the two are shown embracing— leading us to believe that things are going well for the happy couple.

Grassy knoll? Check. Bare feet? Check. Sly, contented smiles and nearly-matching sunglasses? Check and check.

We can't be the only ones who sense that there's some real significance to the 'gram; in fact, the 60-year-old chef and his 41-year-old girlfriend both posted the photos separately to their personal accounts. Bourdain's caption reads, "Another Green World photo by @Blue.lou," while Argento's simply reads, "#PerfectMoment."

Bourdain has been married twice previously: first to Nancy Putkoski and then to Ottavia Busia. He and Putkoski were together for 20 years before they divorced, and he was married to Busia for nine years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUJjIZlD1q6/?taken-by=anthonybourdain&hl=en Another Green World photo by @Blue.lou A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on May 16, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

So, who is Argento, anyway? Well, she's also a divorcée and was married to filmmaker Michele Civetta for five years, through 2013. As fate would have it, Bourdain first met her while filming "Parts Unknown," his CNN travel and food show, over in Rome. In an episode that aired in December 2016, the two ate pasta, drank some wine, and watched a boxing match, and then Argento introduced her kids to Bourdain as the episode continued.

She clearly made an impact on Bourdain who wrote on his blog that "The episode would not have been possible—or be anything like it is without the truly magnificent Asia Argento."

Then, in February of this year, the pair was spotted holding hands, confirming rumors of their romance. It seems they no longer need to worry about paparazzi, though; now, they're sharing their relationship all on their own. And frankly, we're excited to see more.