Anthony Bourdain Heads to Houston in Parts Unknown

CNN has just released the trailer for its upcoming Sunday episode of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown in which the celebrity chef heads to Houston—and eats pretty much everything except barbecue. "You can eat well here every single day without ever eating barbecue or Tex Mex," Bourdain says. "Ignore what you see on the news... this is apparently a wonderland land of the strange and diverse."

The minute-long trailer features a glimpse inside Keemat Grocers in Houston's Little India—festive dance number included:

Bourdain also visits Himalaya Restaurant, a cricket match, and rapper Slim Thug. He even eats crawfish.

"Looking beyond oil, NASA, and football, Bourdain explores Houston's diverse cultures, taking in a Bollywood-style dance in a grocery store, a quinceanera in suburban Pasadena, and the city's slab car parade, while making time for Viet-Bayou crawfish, East Texas barbecue, and a Congolese-Cajun stew," CNN explained in a statement.

So far in the latest series of Parts Unknown, Bourdain has visited Hanoi, Nashville, the Sichuan province, and London. After Houston, Bourdain heads to Japan, Minas Gerais (Brazil), Buenos Aires, and Rome.

Last night's episode saw Bourdain in the UK post-Brexit, where he visited Fergus Henderson's St. John restaurant, ate Scotch eggs with Nigella Lawson, and dined with Marco Pierre White at the Rudloe Arms.

"What we wanted and expected to be a happy, carefree, food-centric show became squeezed by the sudden arrival of an elephant in the room," Bourdain wrote about his experience shooting in London. "I love London and have many dear friends there. I thought, what a simple thing to do: make a show about the typical, simple pleasures of old-school British cookery, revisit some cherished favorites, connect with some old friends. A bit of lighthearted fun, some great traditional food, nice scenery. But I woke up the day after arriving in London to a very different country than the one I'd gone to sleep in."