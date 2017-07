Anthony Bourdain's Detroit Documentary Will Focus on the City's Past

Anthony Bourdain is working on yet another new project: A four-part documentary for CNN with his production company Zero Point Zero, about Detroit in the early sixties. But he needs your help to do it.

Back in May, the Parts Unknown host confirmed that he would be producing the documentary, based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Maraniss’ book Once in a Great City: A Detroit Story. The series is tentatively titled after the book as Detroit 1963: Once a Great City, and is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.

Zero Point Zero is now requesting home video and images of Detroit from 1955 to 1965. They’ve put together a Google doc, where anyone with relevant footage can submit their materials, as well as a list of the people, places, and events they’re especially hoping the find. In particular, the production company is looking for footage and images of Motown performances, NAACP demonstrations, Detroit schools, and home movies that depict daily life in the city.