Anthony Bourdain Says This Is the Best Starter Chef's Knife

Whether or not you agree with Anthony Bourdain’s rant against Yelp, or his hatred of the Unicorn Frappuccino, there are some things the Parts Unknown host can be trusted on without question. He has, for instance, traveled to almost every country on the planet. And before he got his start touring the world talking about food, he worked in professional kitchens for around twenty years. That’s why it’s probably a good idea to listen to him when he reveals his favorite chef’s knife.

According to the Daily Meal, at the premiere of his new documentary Wasted, Bourdain said that his go-to chef’s knife—an all-purpose knife that can be used when you’re preparing dinner—is the Global G-2 eight-inch knife. Specifically, Bourdain called this one a “starter chef knife,” that is “beloved by other professionals as well.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Global Knives outlines the knife’s uses: It’s best for cutting large vegetables and meat, but can also be used for smaller tasks like dicing onions and chopping herbs. It also promises that the knife won’t slip out of your hand if it’s wet, and the lightweight knife prevents fatigue if you plan to spend a lot of time at the cutting board. The knife only costs $100, which is actually inexpensive when it comes to finding a dependable knife that you can use for a range of common kitchen tasks. Options at Williams Sonoma, for instance, range anywhere from $200 to $600.

If you’re looking to improve your cooking skills, a good place to start might be with a durable, multi-purpose knife that you’ll use enough to make it worth the money. Food & Wine also tested several different chef’s knives, and picked our favorite, the MAC MTH-80 Professional Series 8-inch. Once you’ve picked a knife, it’s important to take proper care of it. Luckily, we’ve also put together guides on how to stop hurting your knives and the skills you need to use your knife, from chopping to sharpening.

Global G-2 8 inch, 20cm Chef's Knife, $100 on amazon.com

