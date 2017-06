Anheuser-Busch's Office Beer Machine Refills Itself

Drinking on the job is (usually) discouraged unless you work in one of those ultra-hip millennial start-ups. But if you've been trying to liven up the work-a-day atmosphere around your cubicle, Anheuser-Busch is here to help you get your drink on while at the office.

The big beer company is rolling out beer vending machines it's dubbed the "Office Bud-e," glass-faced refrigerators that can be stocked with up to 180 of the brand's beers, dispensed with the push of a button—and your money, of course. "Office Bud-e is the optimal addition to any office kitchen or common space, rendering classic 'beer runs' obsolete," according to a press release. (Side note: if your office makes regular beer runs, send us an application.) Or, "boost office morale with weekly happy hours or be ready to host a company holiday party at the drop of a hat—without having to leave for supplies," the company encourages.

And unlike other vending machines, which may run out of a favorite candy bar or crunchy snack, the Office Bud-e should (in theory) never run dry. According to AB-InBev, the machine works with sensor springs and Wi-Fi to monitor in real-time the stock inside the refrigerator. When the machine's inventory of brews run low, it sends an alert to your office manager—or a local delivery service—that it's time to restock. It can be filled with Bud Light, Budweiser, Shock Top, Goose Island, Blue Point, and Golden Road.