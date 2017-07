Andrew Zimmern Can't Stand Yelp

Andrew Zimmern is a man who enjoys many things, like off-cuts of meat, funky fermentation and really any food that you've ever thought to yourself, "I bet that tastes truly awful." However, one thing he doesn't like, aside from walnuts, is Yelp, the crowd-sourced restaurant review site.

In a video posted today, Zimmern begins his rant on the much loved, and loathed, website with, "I think Yelp is neither good nor bad for the food industry, but I find it useless."

"If you are a huge food geek like me that really believes in quality—not expensive food, just quality [...] Yelp is not for you" Zimmern told Business Insider.