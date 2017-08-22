New Android Operating System Is Called "Oreo"

Don't dunk your phone in milk, but the name of Android's new operating system has been announced as Android 8.0 Oreo. Google made its announcement yesterday, during the solar eclipse. tying the release of this cookie-themed operating system in with the celestial event in this adorable video, where, instead of the shadow of the moon obscuring the sun, it's a giant Oreo. In fact, Google announced the new name via live stream from New York, right as the solar eclipsed arrived over the city while handing out Android stamped Oreo cookies filled with green creme. A giant kinetic Android Oreo statue will also be displayed at Google, as has been the case with previous snack-themed releases. Speaking of...

Oreo is the latest in a long line of similarly named software. Since the Android Cupcake, back in 2009, all the versions of the Android OS have been named after sweet treats: Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, and now the Oreo. These may all be names of desserts, but as Hiroshi Lockheimer, Android's vice president of engineering, once said, "Some people think they're dessert-themed, but it's really technically tasty treats." By our standards, that means we totally could have Android Onion Ring, Android Potato Chip, or Android Bone Marrow in our future.

Courtesy of Jason Kempin for OREO

The announcement at Google's news blog, the Keyword, talks about what specifically is in the upgrade. Along with the usual upgrades—harder-better-faster-stronger—the new OS also includes a picture-in-picture feature, so you can be on two apps at once, and notification dots, which help you prioritize your notifications. Plus, bonus, the Oreo also includes redesigned emoji.

You can upgrade to Android Oreo now, if you have a Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C or Nexus Player. Just follow these instructions. Plus, Android's announcement promises that "by the end of this year, hardware makers including Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo." Since Android partnered with Nabisco for this release, here's hoping that any new Android products will now come with free Oreos.