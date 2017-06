America's Favorite Al Fresco Restaurants, According to OpenTable

There are few things as wonderful as enjoying good food and a glass of wine outdoors. Frankly, we love the activity so much that any restaurant with a spacious out-of-doors area will earn our stamp of approval.

But now, thanks to OpenTable, there's a way for us to figure out which open-air spots are most deserving of our patronage. The world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations just revealed their 2017 list of the 100 best al fresco dining restaurants in America, which "reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia."

Alas, not all 50 states are represented on the list; warmer places like Florida, California, and Arizona had an obvious leg up. But if you do live in one of the below states, check out the site's top picks...then get to booking!

Courtesy of OpenTable

Arizona

Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Cress on Oak Creek at L'Auberge de Sedona – Sedona, Arizona

Cucina Rustica – Sedona, Arizona

Culinary Dropout at the Yard – Phoenix, Arizona

Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, Arizona

El Chorro – Paradise Valley, Arizona

The House Brasserie – Scottsdale, Arizona

Mariposa – Sedona, Arizona

Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace – Scottsdale, Arizona

Ocotillo – Phoenix, Arizona

Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona

Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley, Arizona

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Scottsdale, Arizona

Tonto Bar & Grill – Cave Creek, Arizona

Spiga Cucina Italiana – Scottsdale, Arizona

SASSI – Scottsdale, Arizona

Rita's Kitchen at Camelback Inn, A J.W. Marriott Resort – Scottsdale, Arizona

Quiessence at The Farm at South Mountain – Phoenix, Arizona

Wildflower – Tucson, Arizona

Zinc Bistro – Scottsdale, Arizona

Virtu Honest Craft – Scottsdale, Arizona

Vivace Restaurant – Tucson, Arizona

Arkansas

Brave New Restaurant – Little Rock, Arkansas

California

Si Bon – Rancho Mirage, California

Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido, California

Tom Hams Lighthouse – San Diego, California

Poseidon – Del Mar, California

The Prado at Balboa Park – San Diego, California

Pacifica Seafood Restaurant – Palm Desert, California

Panama Hotel & Restaurant – San Rafael, California

Momed – Atwater Village, California

Morgan's in the Desert – La Quinta, California

Miro's Restaurant – Palm Springs, California

Mitch's on El Paseo Prime Seafood – Palm Desert, California

Paragary's – Sacramento, California

The Tropicale – Palm Springs, California

Lavender Bistro – La Quinta, California

La Brasserie Bistro and Bar – La Quinta, California

Jake's – Palm Springs, California

Gratitude – Newport Beach, California

George's Ocean Terrace – San Diego, California

Copley's on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs, California

Cedar Creek Inn – San Juan Capistrano, California

Cafe Pinot – Los Angeles, California

Bridges Restaurant – Danville, California

Beachcomber Cafe – Newport Coast, California

La Quinta Cliffhouse – La Quinta, California

Laili – Santa Cruz, California

Le Vallauris – Palm Springs, California

Little Beast Restaurant – Los Angeles, California

The Restaurant at Ponte – Temecula, California

Colorado

Hearth Restaurant and Pub – Windsor, Colorado

District of Columbia

Cafe Berlin – Washington, D.C.

Florida

Da Vinci Ristorante – Marco Island, Florida

Guppy's – Indian Rocks Beach, Florida

Hot Tin Roof – Key West, Florida

Jack Dusty Coastal Cuisine and Crafted Cocktails – Sarasota, Florida

Kaluz Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar – Naples, Florida

Bistro 821 – Naples, Florida

Blue Moon Fish Co. – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Boca – Brandon, Florida

BRAVO Cucina Italiana – Naples, Florida

Cafe Lurcat – Naples, Florida

Campiello – Naples, Florida

Continental Naples – Naples, Florida

Columbia Restaurant – Multiple locations

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Mediterrano – Naples, Florida

Michaels Restaurant – Key West, Florida

Molto Trattoria – Naples, Florida

Ophelia's on the Bay – Sarasota, Florida

Osteria Tulia – Naples, Florida

Parkshore Grill – St. Petersburg, Florida

Red Fish Grill – Miami, Florida

Renato's – Palm Beach, Florida

Shore Diner – Sarasota, Florida

Sundy House – Delray Beach, Florida

The Turtle Club – Naples, Florida

The Waterfront Restaurant – Anna Maria, Florida

Sale e Pepe - Marco Beach Ocean Resort –Marco Island, Florida

Georgia

The Mill Kitchen and Bar – Roswell, Georgia

Hawaii

Kimo's Restaurant Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii

Duke's Beach House Maui – Lahaina, Hawaii

Frida's – Lahaina, Hawaii

Gaylord's at Kilohana – Lihue, Hawaii

Illinois

Adelle's – Wheaton, Illinois

Indiana

Rick's Cafe Boatyard – Indianapolis, Indiana

Louisiana

Cafe Amelie – New Orleans, Louisiana

BRIO Tuscan Grille – Multiple Locations

The Boathouse at Sunday Park – Midlothian, Virginia

Minnesota

ACQUA – Multiple locations

Missouri

Vin de Set – St. Louis, Missouri

Nevada

Marche Bacchus – Las Vegas, Nevada

New Mexico

Farm & Table – Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Carolina

Gonza Tacos y Tequila – Durham, North Carolina

South Carolina

Saltus River Grill – Beaufort, South Carolina

Passerelle Bistro – Greenville, South Carolina

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Virginia

Portico Restaurant – Richmond, Virginia