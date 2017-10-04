If Americans Could Only Eat One Food, It'd Be Pizza, Survey Shows

We know Americans love pizza, but now we know precisely how much. A fresh-from-the-oven survey released by California Piazza Kitchen (CPK) for National Pizza Month found that if Americans could only eat one food for the rest of their lives, 20% would pick pizza, making it the nation's top choice.

The results, conducted on CPK's behalf by Harris Poll, were unsurprising in their confirmation of people's fondness toward pizza, but the details on how it manifests are illuminating. Did you know that 83 percent of Americans would be willing to give up something in exchange for a year of free pizza on demand? Or that those things include taxi services (54 percent), bacon (36 percent), an hour of sleep (25%), and, maybe even more shocking, coffee (33%)?

As the battle between pizza and coffee for the stomachs of the country rages on, though, the battle for their hearts has clearly been won, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the top choice of most desirable celebrity to share a pizza slice with. Though let's be real—given the man's size, the hypothetical meal would definitely require more than a slice.

Less hypothetically, nearly 70% of Americans say pizza is their go-to meal to eat when hanging out with family or friends on a Friday night, and over half say it's their go-to meal when watching sports. Which seems to happen often enough that Americans spend an average of $47.50 a month on pizza, or $570 a year.

One third of millennials (ages 18 to 35) consider pizza not just a top meal for bigger social gatherings, but the go-to meal for "date night" as well. Whether this is related to their lack of money compared to previous generations, or simple preference, we're not sure, but either way it's not surprising that the words Americans most associate pizza with are "quick" (57 percent), "party" (49 percent) and "pleasure" (48 percent). Especially since they also describe that top-desired pizza-sharer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who as a large, ubiquitous bringer of joy is really the "pizza" of humankind.