Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

American Airlines Is Bringing Back Free Meals on Some Domestic Flights

Food & Wine: american airline economy meal

© American Airline
By Mike Pomranz Posted March 21, 2017

An upgrade from pretzels and peanuts.

Is the glamour of eating mediocre airplane food while crammed into a tiny economy class seat coming back? You bet it might be! About a month after Delta announced it was bringing back meals to economy on some cross-country domestic flights between twelve markets, American Airlines has also concluded that customers on a couple of its routes between New York and California might be hungry enough during a six-hour flight to warrant a small boxed meal – even in coach.

brightcove-video:5325764195001

Starting May 1, American will once again offer free meals to all customers on flights in both directions between New York’s JFK airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco. “Some of our best customers fly our trans-continental routes and we want to give them a top-notch onboard experience,” Fernand Fernandez, American’s Vice President of Global Marketing, said in a statement. “Providing complimentary meals in the Main Cabin is yet another step we’re taking to enhance our service in this competitive market.”

Related

So what kind of meal will American’s “best customers” get? “Depending on the time of day, customers will be offered a continental breakfast or a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, kettle chips and dessert,” the airline writes. “The menu also includes a vegetarian option and a fruit and cheese plate.” Though it might now sound extravagant, to be fair, kettle chips are the classiest of potato chips… unless, of course, you are a diehard proponent of ruffled chips. But it’s not American’s job to get involved in your petty potato chip debate; not when they’re busy restoring dignity to the skies.

According to USA Today, the move comes in the wake of increased competition between airlines flying lucrative non-stop coast-to-coast routes. However, outside the free marketing from announcing the return of meals on these flights, I’d be interesting in finding out just how many economy flyers are choosing which airline to book because they suddenly remembered that American now offers meal service on non-stop flights between New York and Los Angeles. That said, I guess if you do find yourself getting a free meal in coach on a domestic flight, you might be so shocked that the memory sticks with you for a lifetime. Then next time you are scouring for the best price on Orbitz, you may subconsciously be thinking, “I like American. They gave me kettle chips. It’s no ruffles, but still…”

Previous
BuzzFeed Now Sells Its Own Branded Coffee
Next
5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Vanilla Beans, According to Alex Guarnaschelli
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.