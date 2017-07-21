Amazon's Treasure Truck Is Bringing Food and Kitchen Gadget Deals to Cities Nationwide

We thought Amazon Prime delivery was amazing. We were naïve fools. This week, the retail giant expanded its treasure truck—driving since 2016 in Seattle—to cities nationwide. Now Amazon customers can follow the truck as it roams the country, carrying in-demand items—think: filet mignon and kitchen gadgets—to a city near them.

According to Amazon's announcement, the truck's route is being kept on the DL. "A hit in our hometown, our fleet is crisscrossing the country to ... secret destinations. We won't spill the beans about where and when—but stay tuned," the site says.

The only way to find out when the truck is in (or near) your city is to first download Amazon's app and then text "truck" to 24193. In the app, you'll be able to view the truck—and Amazon will send you text notifications when the vehicle is in your area. The text alert will also include the truck's daily cargo, in case you want to order and buy. You'll still order online or on the app, but you'll pick up your item on the truck.

So what exactly is on this treasure truck? That's kind of a mystery too. Amazon says the truck will carry loads of "our favorite new, trending, local, or delicious items." On the site, you can see those items will include new tech tools—including gadgets for your kitchen—fresh produce, meat, poultry and fish, and holiday food kits.

In the past, Amazon has given out more than just orders at the treasure truck. Once, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch drove the truck—and spent the next four hours signing hats, Amazon Echos, and even bags of Skittles. Another time, one very, very lucky customer won a free trip to Rio. And for a recent Halloween, Amazon created a pumpkin patch for customers to shop and later make their own jack-o-lanterns. "You never know what will turn up at the truck," Amazon says.

Learn more about where and when the Treasure Truck might stop by here.