Amazon Prime Is Now Half-Price For Students

If the website, grocery store, and quiz-based bar weren't enticing enough for those currently making their way through the nation's institutions of higher education, Amazon has made it even easier than ever to jump into their Primed and waiting embrace. Prime Student offers the same free two-day shipping and video streaming as its non student variety, but will cost only $5.49 a month following a 6-month free trial.

All you'll need is a .edu address to convince Amazon of your studenthood, and you'll be able to start pushing your school's mailroom far above the capacity in no time. The student plan, which you can also get as an annual subscription for $49 a year following the 6-month trial, is about half the price Prime costs for folks outside the university's hallowed walls ($10.99 a month or $99 a year).

The attempt to lure students with the Prime Student deal is just one piece of the company's ever-expanding reach. In August, Food & Wine found all the states where Prime Now users could get two-hour alcohol delivery, which might include some crossover with those jumping at this new deal (but only if they're over 21!). It also announced in June that Prime Now's main service, restaurant delivery, would be fee-free, permanently.

Perhaps less expected, though, is a similar Prime discount Amazon began this year for people on government assistance programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka food stamps). At $5.99 a month, it's not quite as cheap as the deal offered to students, but it shows just how far Amazon will go to get people hooked on the rush of getting that brown box in the mail just a few days after ordering. Oh the sweet rush. Students, study up to make sure this deal won't cost you more than it saves…