Amazon Meal Kits Are Already Available

Two days ago, we reported that Amazon had filed trademarks for a meal kit service. Now it seems as though those meal kits are already available in select cities.

A search of the Amazon Fresh website using the Seattle zip code 98125 turned up a series of meal kits in a range of cuisines, like Chicken Tikka Masala, a veggie quinoa bowl, and tacos al pastor. The website currently offers 17 meal kits in total. Each kit serves two people, and can prepared “from box to table in about 30 minutes,” according to the product description.

Courtesy of Amazon

Searching with a Jersey City zip code, however, yielded no results for the Amazon-branded meal kits, only offering options from the Martha Stewart-Marley Spoon collaboration and Tyson Tastemakers, the meal kits made by the producers of Tyson chicken.