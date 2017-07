Is Amazon Planning Meal Kits?

Does it feel as though Amazon is taking over every aspect of your life? That's certainly true where your appetite is concerned. In the wake of their $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods and a partnership with Olive Garden, the mega-company has filed trademarks for a possible line of meal kits.

An investigation from TechCrunch turned up several trademarks that allude to a possible foray into the world of meal kits, including one for the phrase, “We do the prep. You be the chef.” Amazon already sells meal kits from third party companies like Tyson and the Martha Stewart-Marley Spoon collaboration, and delivers them through Amazon Fresh.

The venture is bound the be a threat to Blue Apron, the dominating force in the meal kit world at the moment, as the largest provider of the service in the country. In fact, just days after Amazon filed the trademarks, Blue Apron’s stocks plummeted, falling by at least 10 percent (though any correlation is purely speculative).