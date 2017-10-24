Amazon Will Add Takeout Order Option at Some Restaurants Next Month

The already crowded field of restaurant ordering apps is about to see a new major competitor. Amazon has announced that it will begin accepting takeout orders through its existing app at select restaurants in select areas starting next month. The new service will offer the added convenience of already being integrated with Amazon Pay, but has one major shortcoming: Yes, you read that correctly earlier… For now, Amazon’s ordering platform will only work for orders you’re willing to go pick up yourself.

For Amazon, adding this new takeout ordering option seems like a bit of a no-brainer. According to the company, the new ordering service is an extension of an existing partnership with Clover, a point-of-sale brand already being utilized by many restaurants. Of course, Amazon still has to sort out the presentation of the ordering platform within their app and integrate new restaurants into that system—but seeing as the app already exists, Amazon Pay already exists and the Clover partnership already exists, this service seems like an easy way to start taking a 10 percent cut off of takeout orders with relatively minimal effort.

“Clover has the technology and scale we needed to bring this vision to life,” Amazon said in a statement. “We've had an ongoing partnership with Clover—we used them to great success with our Kindle pop-up stores—and it was only natural to expand on that.”

All that being said, Amazon’s takeout service isn’t even completely new. It’s been available for ordering from T.G.I. Fridays since July. The next expansion will give select restaurants which already use a Clover POS system the option of joining the program in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington D.C., as well as around Amazon’s home city of Seattle. As Consumerist points out, the service also has one last quirk: Initially, it will only allow restaurants to offer ten items for customers to choose from. Between that and the delivery restriction, Amazon still appears to have a few steps left before its ready to compete with the restaurant app big boys—but at the same time, Amazon isn’t the kind of company its competitors will want to sleep on.