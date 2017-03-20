Alexa Can Tell You How to Burn the Calories in One Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra has built its entire marketing campaign around being the beer for people who like to live an active lifestyle. Now, if you weren’t so active before you drank your beers, Anheuser-Busch wants to give you some ideas on how you can burn off those calories after the fact. All you have to do is ask Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon’s voice-activated digital assistant Alexa has recently added a new “skill” (as its plugins are called) that goes by the name “Ultra95.” , once enabled, this feature allows users to pick from twelve different “short and effective” workouts, all of which were designed to burn exactly 95 calories – the same amount of calories found in a Michelob Ultra. (If you drank an Imperial IPA instead, you don’t even want to know how many calories you have to burn.) Each activity either focuses on strength, conditioning or mobility depending on what you’re hoping to accomplish – other than attacking your beer belly. One of the choices is even a Yoga workout – leaving me envisioning a new pose called the “regretful lush.”

Though the whole concept sounds a bit gimmicky, Anheuser-Busch claims the exercises are the real deal, designed by Men’s Health’s Fitness Director BJ Gaddour, Woman’s Health’s Fitness Director Jen Ator and Runner’s World’s Site Director Chris Kraft. And none of the workouts require any equipment, meaning even if you only found yourself drinking Michelob Ultra not because you live an active lifestyle but because, say, you got a deal for buying them by the bucket at the bar, these workouts are for you.

Though Alexa users have to be 21 years old to activate this skill, I could see Ultra95 also being a helpful way to promote responsible drinking for people of any age. After you see just how much working out it takes to burn off all the beers from your messy Friday night, it’ll probably leave you with one more reason to never drink again.