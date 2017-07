Did Alton Brown Just Confirm New 'Good Eats' Episodes?

Alton Brown may just have dropped proof on his Twitter account that Good Eats is returning to television.

If you’re not familiar, Brown, host of Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen, first debuted the show Good Eats on the Food Network in 1999. Before it left the network in 2011, the Brown showed the world how to cook a proper grilled cheese, how to brine and ferment cucumbers to create pickles (with the help of a sock puppet), and explained why French Toast just has to be made with stale bread, all with his goofy film parodies, practical tips and scientific explanations.

Before people were calling things hacks, Brown was sharing them on Good Eats. In one episode for instance, he teaches the audience how to build their own popcorn popper.