Dunkin' Donuts Turned Almond Joy Into Hot Chocolate

While fall brings to mind the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and winter means it’s time for a Peppermint Mocha, Halloween in all its saccharine glory, doesn’t yet have an iconic beverage. Dunkin’ Donuts is stepping up to the plate to change that with it’s new Almond Joy Hot Chocolate. The updated cocoa will feature the candy bar’s almond and coconut flavors and is also available frozen.

And since you'll probably be craving something spooky to pair with your hot chocolate, the donut chain introduced some punny additions to the October menu. The Spider Donut is be topped with a sweet-not-scary eight-legged donut creature. Also on offer are The Nilla Nightmare, The Boston Scream Donut, a Full Moon variety, the Ghoulish Glazed, an Owl Fashioned, a Choc-O-Lantern, a Witch's Brew-Berry, the Vampire's Delight, a Wicked Chocolate, a Spooky Sprinkles, and a Scary Strawberry.

And that’s not all. The brand is hosting a Halloween costume contest on Instagram. The winner will take home $2,500, a year’s supply of coffee (over here, we’re not sure which one of those is the better prize) and might be featured on the Dunkin' Donuts Times Square Billboard. If you’re costume-confident you can tag your photo #DDHalloweenContest. Contestants may score some points by adding a few Halloween emojis from the updated Dunkin' Donuts Emoji keyboard.

But, if you need a little assistance, the brand will share DIY tutorials through their various social media channels to help you out. Inspirations will include creative costume ideas, nail art, donut-inspired pumpkin designs, and a guide to throwing a Halloween party. On Snapchat, a 'Donut Pop' interactive game will score you updated geofilters and lenses.

Not surprisingly, fast food chains everywhere are trying to maximize on Halloween. Last week, KFC announced the launch of a Colonel Sanders costume and limited edition trick-or-treat buckets.