Alexa Can Now Track Your Alcohol Consumption

Starting this week, Amazon Echo owners can ask their digital assistant an important new question: “Alexa, am I a lush?” Well, not literally that, but a new Alexa Skill will let users track how much alcohol they’re consuming and hopefully stay within their target goals. Consider it a perfect companion to the Alexa Skill that lets you order beers.

Launched by the group Cancer Research UK in honor of alcohol awareness week, the My Alcohol Tracker Skill is intended to offer a potentially helpful service while also seeking to better educate people on the link between alcohol and cancer. The skill prompts tech-savvy drinkers to either set a weekly goal or go with Drinkaware’s recommended guidelines. From there, users can use voice commands to say things like, “Alexa, ask my alcohol tracker to add one pint of beer.”

“As a charity, we recognize that technology will play a continually important part in helping us to beat cancer sooner,” Michael Docherty, director of digital at Cancer Research UK, said in a statement. “Alcohol increases the risk of seven types of cancer, but awareness of the link is very low. My Alcohol Tracker uses voice recognition technology to help people get a better idea of what they are drinking, as well as providing helpful hints and tips on cutting down.”

Beyond simply tracking when you booze, the skill also provides encouragement – whether you stay within your set goal or not. In fact, if you go over, the skill’s calming voice simply lets you know that you can get back on track. However, if you prefer to be guilted into doing things, My Alcohol Tracker can do that, too. It will tell you how many calories all that alcohol you’ve consumed has added up to during the week and then give that number some perspective by telling you how many doughnuts it’s equal to. Hey, come on, Alexa, let’s leave doughnuts out of this! It’s not their fault!