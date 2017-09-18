Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Contains 6 Bottles Worth of Wine

The Christmas season is about spending time with family—meaning it’s also about finding that perfect balance of getting tipsy enough that you can actually deal with your loved ones, but not so drunk that you get into a screaming match with them. Slow and steady wins this race, which is why a forthcoming new product from Aldi isn’t just holiday-themed, it’s also extremely practical… a Wine Advent Calendar!

Set to launch in the U.K. on November 14, Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar is a single box containing 24 mini-bottles of wine—a mix of red, white, rosé and fizz. “Every day offers a new mini bottle of wine for an evening indulgence in the lead-up to Christmas,” Aldi's site explains. The grocery chain also boasts, almost unnecessarily, “There’s no better advent calendar out there.” Though the Beer Advent Calendar or whisky advent calendar may disagree.

The exact wines contained within the calendar appear to still be unknown; however, The Sun reports that the box is a collaboration with brands such as JP Chenet and Calvet, and all of the wines are French except for the sparklers which are from Italy and Spain. Since the wines inside aren’t disclosed, it’s a bit tricky to determine how good of a value this collection actually is. Still, it certainly doesn’t seem overpriced. The whole thing is slated to sell for £49.99 (about $67). The Drinks Business says that each mini-bottle is 200 milliliters, meaning the box contains the equivalent of over six bottles worth of wine at a cost of under £8 (about $11) per bottle. Add in the fact that it arrives ready-to-go in a pretty festive looking box, and this item seems like it will be a hot ticket.

Sadly, however, if Aldi has any plans to bring this product to the States, the German-based grocery chain hasn’t mentioned it yet. (Food & Wine requested confirmation, but an Aldi representative has not replied.) That said, Aldi hasn’t been coy about its big American ambitions. Back in June, the discount supermarket revealed it wants to become the United States’ third largest grocery chain. Bringing a wine advent calendar over here would definitely be good publicity!