Alabama Bans Margarita Pitchers, Immediately Regrets It

Just two days ago, Alabama banned selling margaritas – or any other type of alcohol, other than beer – in a pitcher. No more splitting a chilled pitcher of everyone’s favorite summer cocktail with friends, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board decreed – either sip your drinks by the glass or don’t sip at all.

The reason behind the restrictive ban is a bit convoluted, so let Dean Argo, a spokesperson for the ABC, explain it.

“The person who is poured the first or second drink may receive only a .25 to .5 ounce of alcohol," he told Alabama Local News, “[whereas] a person receiving the third, fourth or even fifth pour may receive much more alcohol than mix."