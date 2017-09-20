Airbnb Will Help You Get Into Some of the Best Restaurants in the U.S.

Around here, a major impetus for travel revolves around the ability to explore the best restaurants all over the country and all over the world. But for most people, when they’re on the road for business or pleasure, it can be overwhelming to snag a reservation, let alone just figure out where to go for dinner. Airbnb is trying to be a one-stop shop for travel needs, including meals, with its newly launched partnership with Resy. It’s all part of the company’s shift from simply a booking app to one that tries to offer more fully immersive experiences in different destinations through its “Trips” interface, which offers tips, tours and other experiences with locals. But with the Resy partnership, travelers staying at Airbnb rentals will be able to book tables in the Airbnb app at 650 restaurants in 16 different places around the United States. The restaurants are curated by Resy in the different cities for “consistent high quality,” according to a blog post from Airbnb. Some of the restaurants travelers will be able to book at include some of the most sought after spots in their respective cities, including some from Food & Wine Best New Chef alums like Peter Cho’s Han Oak in Portland and Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer’s Kismet in Los Angeles. The app wil also have reservations for restaurants like FIG in Charleston or Estela in New York.

Right now the biggest advantage of booking is through the Airbnb is just that it cuts down on the number of apps you need to use when you’re traveling, but a spokesperson tells us that the company has plans for the future that will include exclusive bookings for travelers, exclusive menus and the ability to connect with other travelers to share a meal.

As soon as Airbnb figures out how to permanently avoid sitting in a middle seat on an airplane they will have this travel thing locked up.

Though it will expand to other markets the service will first be available in:

Atlanta

Austin

Charleston, SC

Denver

Los Angeles

Miami

Napa

Nashville

New Orleans

New York

Portland, OR

Raleigh/Durham

San Francisco

Seattle

The Hamptons

Washington D.C.