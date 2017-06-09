Air France is Launching a Pop-Up Restaurant in NYC with Daniel Boulud

Not everyone can just flit off to Paris when they crave a real éclair, flan, or chocolate mousse cup. But that's exactly what five duos will do after eating a delicious dinner at Air France's first-ever pop-up restaurant, coming to New York City on June 20.

Here's the deal: to celebrate the airline's commitment to fine French cuisine—that is what it serves onboard, after all—Air France is opening a pop-up restaurant, dubbed Dessert in Paris, from June 20 through June 24. You can enter for a chance to win a dinner for two by leaving a post on the airline's Facebook page, or tagging a friend on the @ParisForDessert Instagram, from June 5 through June 9—or, if you live in or near New York, you can grab an invitation by visiting the airline's boarding staircase in Union Square and posting a PANORA.ME selfie from the top from June 12 through June 16, with the hashtags #ParisForDessert and #AirFrance. From these opportunities, winners will be chosen at random to enjoy dinner at the pop-up, and maybe a trip to Paris.

Advertisement

The lucky diners will need to come to the pop-up with more than an empty stomach. They'll need to arrive with passports and packed suitcases, because one duo will be chosen to take off, after dinner, for a flight to Paris where—you guessed it—the pair will enjoy dessert and two nights' accommodations at a Marriott hotel.

According to a press release, the pop-up "takes inspiration from Air France's long legacy of working with top Michelin-starred chefs to create onboard menus." Chef Daniel Boulud created the restaurant's tasting menu, which is under wraps for now.

And in Paris, winners will dine at the Michelin-starred restaurant at Saint James Paris.

"Air France is proud of its role as an ambassador of French cuisine," Stéphane Ormand, vice president and general manager of Air France, said. "We believe that the culinary adventure to France and beyond should begin with in-flight dining."

For more information on how to win seats in the restaurant, visit this webpage.