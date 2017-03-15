The Bacon Pancake Doughnut Is Here

You don't even need to be a fan of Adventure Time to enjoy these incredible bacon pancake doughnuts. Doughnut Time, an Australian artisanal doughnut chain, has teamed up with Cartoon Network Australia to sell glazed doughnuts topped with a pancake of caramelized bacon. The pancakes are inspired by Adventure Time's weirdly catchy bacon pancake song, sung by Jake the Dog as he, sure enough, makes bacon to put in a pancake.

Doughnut Time announced the bacon pancake doughnut via Instagram with a video remix of the bacon pancake song. It was fun, but it was no Empire State of Bacon Pancakes. This doughnut came as part of Cartoon Network Australia's promotion for Adventure Time Live Sydney, an event that featured the shows voice actors. Act fast: you've only got until Thursday to get your bacon pancake doughnut before it disappears forever (or before Doughnut Time decides to revive the creation).

You may remember Doughnut Time from their crazy decadent, absurdly over-the-top doughnut creations from a year ago. Doughnut Time definitely knows a thing or two about quirky doughnut flavor combinations. In the past, Doughnut Time has topped doughnuts with actual jars of Nutella and with popcorn. They've created Pokémon-themed doughnuts, Game of Thrones doughnuts (Game of Thronuts?), Nicki Minaj-themed doughnuts, and more. The standard menu is pretty exciting too, with flavor combinations like Kit Kat and marshmallow, cookie crumb and honeycomb custard, and caramel and Mars bar.

If you're in Australia, within reasonable distance from a Doughnut Time location, you can order your bacon pancakes here in a pack of six. If you're more in it for the bacon pancake part than the doughnut part, you can always take care of that on your own though.