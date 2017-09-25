Adam Driver Reveals He "Frequently" Eats Two Dinners

Adam Driver shared both his experiences with the unique food culture of the military and some peculiar dining habits of his own on SeriousEats' Special Sauce podcast last week.

In part one of the interview, host Ed Levine asked the Star Wars star to verify what he had heard about a dinner served by the SeriousEats founder Kenji López-Alt. "Is it true," Levine asks, "that you had a bowl of cereal after the dinner of fish tacos while Kenji did the dishes?" Driver confirms the rumor, explaining: "I just eat a lot of food" and hoped it wasn't an insult to the chef. He further sums up the regularity of his intense eating schedule as simply: "just eat a dinner, then eat a dinner after the dinner because it's usually not enough."

Generally, Driver says, the second dinner is cereal, since it's both easy and usually around the house, and quotes Jerry Seinfeld on how it's like "eating and drinking at the same time." The actor has been working on improving his cooking skills recently, though he says he's still not very good.

But the meatiest segment of the interview is his explanation of food in the military, which he served in for almost three years.

After describing the meals, which generally consisted of "a meat, a starch, and a vegetable," as "not great," Driver goes into the more unusual world of Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs). According to the actor, service members would trade elements of the easy-to-prepare, prepackaged meals in a way surprisingly reminiscent of kids and school lunches.

"If you had, like, M&M's in yours and someone else had Twix and … you're not a Twix guy, you could substitute those out," he recalls, as well as how they'd often save the included salt packets to eat whole after long, dehydrating hikes. While there's no talk about what commander Kylo Ren will be snacking on in Episode VIII, he does detail his Arts in the Armed Forces non-profit initiative, which brings theater and music to military personnel and their families worldwide.