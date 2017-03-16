Search form
Advanced Search
  1. Home
  2. News

ABC Will Head to Court for Referring to Beef Products As “Pink Slime”

Food & Wine: beef is beef

© Beef Product Inc
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 16, 2017

The network risks paying up to $6 billion in damages.

Two simple, silly words —“pink slime” — could cost ABC Broadcasting billions of dollars. 

That’s because J. Erik Connolly, the lawyer for Beef Products Inc., alleges that comments by ABC’s Diane Sawyer cost his South Dakota based client billions in damages, not to mention “hundreds of lost jobs,” and that the broadcasting network had "engaged in a disinformation campaign against a company that produces safe and nutritious beef.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture has stated that BPI's product is safe, but after ABC’s reports, many retailers including Wal-Mart halted the sale of ground beef products with which it is associated. 

brightcove-video:5194086600001

Related

Luckily for Sawyer, she can personally breathe easy: Judge Cheryle Gering of the Union County Circuit Court in Elk Point, South Dakota, has dismissed charges against her, claiming that her role as an anchor meant she had less to do with the actual research behind the unflattering commentary. Still, representatives of ABC as well as the reporter behind the reports, Jim Avila, will have to go to court. 

What makes this case particularly tough on ABC are South Dakota’s “veggie hate crime” laws, a colloquial reference to laws which allow distributors to receive three times the initial damages if they can prove that the safety of their product was incorrectly slandered. That means ABC risks paying up to $6 billion.

During a hearing on February 8th, Gering commented, “A jury could determine that there is clear and convincing evidence that ABC Broadcasting and Mr. Avila were reckless, that defendants had obvious reason to doubt the veracity of informants, and that they engaged in purposeful avoidance of the truth.”

The jury trial is scheduled for June 5. ABC said in a statement that they’re glad the court decided to dismiss claims against Sawyer, and that they “welcome the opportunity to defend the ABC News reports at trial and are confident that we will ultimately prevail."

[h/t Reuters]

Previous
People Around the World are Freaking Out Over the Way This Guy Opens Bread
Next
Slovenia Is Now Selling Salami That Pays Homage to Melania Trump
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.