KFC Has a Limited-Edition Clothing Line

We thought it couldn’t get much stranger than chicken-flavored chocolate truffles. We were wrong.

Today, KFC launched an online shop filled with “chicken couture” merchandise, including limited-edition apparel, framed artwork, enamel pins, and more. It’s called KFC Ltd., and as much as you might want to hate it...after opening the site, you’ll have to admit that its offerings are actually sort of trendy.

Yes, you read that right. Trendy. It’s also borderline tacky, but in a forgivable, hipster sort of way.