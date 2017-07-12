KFC Has a Limited-Edition Clothing Line

We thought it couldn’t get much stranger than chicken-flavored chocolate truffles. We were wrong.

Today, KFC launched an online shop filled with “chicken couture” merchandise, including limited-edition apparel, framed artwork, enamel pins, and more. It’s called KFC Ltd., and as much as you might want to hate it...after opening the site, you’ll have to admit that its offerings are actually sort of trendy.

Yes, you read that right. Trendy. It’s also borderline tacky, but in a forgivable, hipster sort of way.

Plus, there’s also something for everyone. If you love fried chicken, but aren’t interested in being too showy about it, you can always opt for the fried chicken socks. They’ll help you subtly “add a pop of drumstick to any ensemble,” according to a press release from the brand.

Or maybe you really, really need to show the world how much you enjoy the chain’s chicken-centric menu. In that case, you’ll want to opt for the “Finger Lickin’ Good” necklace available in the shop. Did we mention it’s gold-plated?

“A good way to relax and clear your mind is to repeat your personal mantra while walking through a sunlit field,” reads the tongue-in-cheek description of the necklace on the site. “If you don't have a personal mantra, may we suggest the one we've conveniently laser-cut into this necklace? And if you don't have a sunlit field, well then, at least you have the necklace.”

The sentiment behind the whole thing might be lighthearted, but all the items are real—and really for sale: The necklace retails at $12.00 online for a limited time, though a few items start at just $8.

Other highlights include a Colonel Sanders pillowcase, which “will let the dreamers in your life fall asleep each night next to the man who turned his dream of building a fried chicken empire into a reality” and a surprisingly adorable sweatshirt reading “Fried Chicken USA.”

But don’t worry; in case you start to forget that you’ve been shopping on a fried chicken fast food chain’s website, things get weird again: There’s a “real, space-made meteorite from space” for sale, too. It’s shaped like the brand’s Zinger chicken sandwich, and it’s listed at $20,000.

Alas, fried chicken fans (and...bewildered other people), the shop won’t be around for long.