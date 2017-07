8 of KFC's Weirdest and Most Wonderful Promotional Stunts

To the marketing masterminds behind KFC: We salute you. We’re not sure how you’ve managed to elevate a fast-food chain’s promotions from humdrum to hilarious, but you did it. Over the past year, we’ve seen it all: chicken-flavored chocolates, framed chicken artwork, a chicken-themed novella, and even a chicken sandwich meteorite. We’ve compiled our favorites below, so we hope you’re ready to laugh a lot, cringe a little, and—if you’re lucky—emerge smelling like chicken.

We haven’t had a chance to read “Tender Wings of Desire” yet, so we can’t give a full review. But it looks pretty great, and the cover features Colonel Harland Sanders alongside, um, some lady. How romantic! All you had to do to indulge in the chicken-fueled romance this past Mother’s Day was purchase the $20 Fill Up extra crispy chicken bucket.

Courtesy of KFC

Because you may like your chicken extra crispy, but certainly not...your...skin? We guess? Yeah, this happened. "The sun gives us life. But if we're not careful it also gives us painful sunburns,” read a press release from the fast-food chain back in August 2016. “That's why we made KFC's Extra CrispyTM Sunscreen! Its SPF helps protect your skin while the real fried chicken scent leaves you smelling delicious!” There was even an entire website dedicated to the stuff when the promotion debuted.