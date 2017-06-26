81-Year-Old Texas Woman Looking for Coffee Leads Police on a Slow-Speed Chase

Driving around looking for a coffee isn’t illegal, but going the wrong way down a street and then driving off when police try to pull you over is – even if the resulting police chase never gets above 25 miles per hour. That’s exactly what Texas police say happened when they attempted to pull over 81-year-old Nancy Strader – who for her part said she was just looking to grab a “coffee or a sandwich or something.”

The incident happened last week when the Denton Police say they responded to call that someone was driving around in circles and going the wrong way on a local street. When officers pulled over her 2015 Jeep, however, body cam footage showed she decided to simply peel away – at the steady pace of no more than 25 miles per hour. After about ten minutes, the “chase” ended when Strader pulled over again. This time, the police chose to puncture her tires with a knife to make sure she didn’t drive away a second time. Strader continued to refuse to get out of the car, eventually leading police to smash her window to get access to her.

Advertisement

“Why didn't you just open the door when I knocked on the window back there?” the officer can be heard asking in the footage. “Why? It's my car?” she replied. “My life. My everything.” The officer then points out, “Yeah, but when you are driving the way you are, you're endangering other lives.”

According to police, Stradler was not intoxicated and her blood sugar and other vital signs were normal. Still, she was charged with evading arrest and had to spend 14 hours in jail before her son posted $1,000 bond. Her explanation to local news station WFAA about what happened was surprisingly simple. “I just was out riding around. I thought I'm going to go have me some coffee or a sandwich or something because I hadn't eaten all day,” she said. “But I never got it.” Not that we’re in any position to give life advice to a 81-year-old woman, but next time, maybe consider eating before you go out for a drive. We always tend to be more confrontational when we’re hungry.

[h/t The Daily Meal]