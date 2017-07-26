8 Cookie Butter Products Every Cookie Butter Lover Needs to Know About

Whether or not you're a cookie butter fanatic, you've no doubt at least heard of the stuff. And for good reason: It's delicious, decadent, and reminiscent of two of our very favorite things.

Surprisingly, while the spread is now associated with the Trader Joe's brand (in fact, it was their single most popular product in 2016), it actually has its roots in Europe. One of the main ingredients is the popular speculoos, which can be found anywhere from France to Germany, Belgium, and beyond, mainly around the holidays, but (particularly in Belgium) also year-round. After the cookies were rebranded for an American market by Biscoff, a spread was introduced—first in Europe in 2009, and finally to the United States in 2011. It was around that time that both Trader Joe's and Ben & Jerry's decided they'd like to capitalize on the trend, too. The former went with its own version of the spreadable "butter," while the latter, staying true to its brand, opted for an ice cream flavor dotted with speculoos cookie pieces and a speculoos cookie butter core.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite offshoots from those popular iterations. Get ready for some serious cravings.

Olive Garden's Cookie Butter Cake

Crumbled cookies, creamy cookie butter, and two layers of vanilla cake? Count us in. Oh, and don't forget the warm caramel drizzle. "We wanted to create a flavor of comfort and crave-ability," Jessica Dinon, who represents Olive Garden, told TODAY. "What more says comfort than cookie butter in cake form?"

Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bites

In the beginning, there was Cookie Butter. And it was good. Good, however, is never good enough around here, so then there was Crunchy Cookie Butter... Then came Cookie Butter Sandwich Cookies," Trader Joe's blog reads in the post that introduced the bites back in 2015. "Are we done with Cookie Butter? Bite your tongue!" The bites are 1"x1" squares of "rich & creamy cheesecake that sit atop a hand-pressed, Speculoos-style cookie crust, topped with a swirl of Cookie Butter." Sounds like heaven to us. ($4.49, select Trader Joe's locations only)

Ben & Jerry's Spectacular Speculoos Cookie Core

"To feed your fascination for that spectacular crushed-cookie spread with the funny-looking name," reads Ben & Jerry's description of this now-legendary cookie butter product on their website. "You could tease into the cinnamony-spiced speculoos cookies first, or spoon-dive directly into the cookified core of speculoos cookie butter." Featuring dark caramel, vanilla ice cream, speculoos cookies and a speculoos cookie butter "core," the ice cream, when first introduced, was a gift to cookie butter lovers everywhere. ($4.56 per pint, amazon.com)

Cookie Butter Lollipops

Yup—cookie butter lollipops. Turns out Ben & Jerry's and TJ's aren't the only ones who can make our hearts sing with new, innovative takes on this classic. Over on Etsy, Denver-based candy company Sweet Caroline Confections is doling out clear lollipops filled with cookie butter and sprinkled with edible glitter. "Once you pass a layer of smooth sugar candy there is a nice helping of creamy Biscoff cookie butter inside. Yum Yum!!" reads the description of the much-sought-after pops. ($18 for a set of six, etsy.com)

Cookie Butter Spoon

Die-hard cookie butter fans will agree: Any opportunity to eat the spread constitutes a special occasion. We suppose that was the thinking behind these cookie-butter-specific spoons, which are stamped by hand with the words "Cookie Butter." There's even the option of a "simple handle" or a "fancy handle." Talk about elevating the cookie butter experience. We salute you, Bon Vivant Design House. (from $16.00, etsy.com)

Cookie Butter Cotton Candy

Leave it to cookie butter to infiltrate even the most seemingly un-infiltratable desserts with its flavor. This cookie butter cotton candy is one Etsy user's take on the speculoos cookie, and it's made with organic cane sugar, if that makes you feel any better about the fact that you're eating three different types of desserts in one (cookie, spread, and cotton candy!). Happy indulging! ($6.50, etsy.com)

Cookie Butter Blondies

"Imagine taking a nutmeg and cinnamon based cookie and smooshing it into a buttery like texture," writes Just Dessert Bake Shop of their sweet invention. "And then taking that and pairing it with a the brown sugar and chocolate based brownie..." Trust us, we are imagining it. ($26.00 for a dozen, etsy.com)

Speculoos Marshmallows

Okay, so these aren't technically made with cookie butter. They're just made with the famous cookie butter cookies. The manufacturer—Sweet Jumbles—swears they're perfect for "dunking in hot chocolate, eating on their own, dipping in fondue, or even toasting!" Yes, please. ($8.50 for a dozen, etsy.com)

If that's not enouch cookie butter for you, here's a collection of recpies you can try with a jar of your own.