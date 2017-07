8 Cookie Butter Products Every Cookie Butter Lover Needs to Know About

Whether or not you're a cookie butter fanatic, you've no doubt at least heard of the stuff. And for good reason: It's delicious, decadent, and reminiscent of two of our very favorite things.

Surprisingly, while the spread is now associated with the Trader Joe's brand (in fact, it was their single most popular product in 2016), it actually has its roots in Europe. One of the main ingredients is the popular speculoos, which can be found anywhere from France to Germany, Belgium, and beyond, mainly around the holidays, but (particularly in Belgium) also year-round. After the cookies were rebranded for an American market by Biscoff, a spread was introduced—first in Europe in 2009, and finally to the United States in 2011. It was around that time that both Trader Joe's and Ben & Jerry's decided they'd like to capitalize on the trend, too. The former went with its own version of the spreadable "butter," while the latter, staying true to its brand, opted for an ice cream flavor dotted with speculoos cookie pieces and a speculoos cookie butter core.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite offshoots from those popular iterations. Get ready for some serious cravings.