7-Year-Old Lemonade Tycoon Turns Her Stand into a Food Truck

One little girl is going professional with her summer lemonade stand. 7-year-old Kyleigh McGee from Arkansas set up a simple stand in her grandparents backyard, a tried and true tradition in a typical American childhood, and when the business took off, she decided to give it an upgrade. Now she’s running a full-blown food truck with the help of her mother, called – what else? – Kyleigh’s Lemonade Stand.

"We had a lemonade stand in my grandparents' backyard and we started to make a lot of money with it. So I thought why don’t we have a lemonade stand to bring to events?" the clever young woman told ABC News.

McGee’s mother is completely supportive of her business-minded daughter’s ambitions. “We purchased what used to be a snow cone stand, and we converted it into a lemonade stand,” she said