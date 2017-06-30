7-Year-Old Lemonade Tycoon Turns Her Stand into a Food Truck

One little girl is going professional with her summer lemonade stand. 7-year-old Kyleigh McGee from Arkansas set up a simple stand in her grandparents backyard, a tried and true tradition in a typical American childhood, and when the business took off, she decided to give it an upgrade. Now she’s running a full-blown food truck with the help of her mother, called – what else? – Kyleigh’s Lemonade Stand.

"We had a lemonade stand in my grandparents' backyard and we started to make a lot of money with it. So I thought why don’t we have a lemonade stand to bring to events?" the clever young woman told ABC News.

McGee’s mother is completely supportive of her business-minded daughter’s ambitions. “We purchased what used to be a snow cone stand, and we converted it into a lemonade stand,” she said

Though Kyleigh is just in the second grade she says that her favorite part about running the lemonade stand is "being the boss and serving people food."

Still, Kyleigh wants to her leave her options open in terms of deciding on a future career, so we might not someday see her running her own kitchen.

“I’ve heard her say she wants to be a teacher, a doctor, a singer and a tennis player," her mother said. "I just tell her whatever you decide to do you have my support, 100 percent."

The lemonade stand, which originally was meant to be a summer project that Kyleigh could focus on while out of school, has been booked to serve treats at events all the way into December, so Kyleigh will be working at the stand almost the entire year.