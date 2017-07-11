7 Unicorn Items to Make Your Kitchen Magical

Sure, if you wanted, you could have a kitchen not filled with unicorns, but why would you choose not to surround yourself with wonder? If you'd like your kitchen to make you smile every time you enter it, you may want to check out some of these delightful and mythically magical products.

Two's Company Be A Unicorn Mug with Metallic Star Stirrer

Caffeine's pretty magical on its own, but if you want your morning cup of coffee to get that extra boost, you can drink it out of a unicorn head and stir in milk (or sparkles) with a magic wand when you've got this rainbowed-out mug.

Wine of Sacred Purity Unicorn Wine Holder

If you want to both put your best wine on display and have a sculpture in your room of a unicorn getting stupid drunk, then you'll love this wine holder.

Mealivos 8 oz Unicorn Hip Flask

This unicorn hip flask is one of the most whimsical ways you'll ever get drunk. Okay, so technically the flask isn't limited to the kitchen, but hey: if you keep your liquor in the kitchen, then at least it starts there.

Wooden Unicorn Kikkerland Corkscrew

Speaking of getting drunk unicorn-style, did you know that one of the magical properties of a unicorn horn is that it can give you wine? Especially if you use this corkscrew.

"Be The Unicorn You Wish To See In The World" Dishcloth

Drying your dishes becomes a whole lot more inspiring with this uplifting handmade dishcloth.

Unicorn Porcelain Salt & Pepper Shaker Set

Unicorns are happier with company. You can have a set of twin unicorns prance around (or, you know, stand absolutely still on) your table with these adorable salt and pepper shakers.

SMOKO Ceramic Hand Painted Elodie Unicorn Ramen Bowls

Adorable when stacked and useful when apart, these Elodie the unicorn ramen bowls make your ramen experience even more delightful than it was already. (You can also eat non-ramen in them, but shhh, don't tell anyone.)