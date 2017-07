7 Quirky Pie Baking Tools

There are lots of tips and tricks to pie baking, but sometimes it feels better to find the perfect gadget to help you achieve the best pie possible. Whether you want to make your pies better, make your baking experience easier, or maybe just add a little more personality to your pies, these tools are here to take your pie game to the next level.

The Split Decision Pie Pan

It often seems like pie flavors are way more controversial than most other foods. Some people look forward to pecan pie all year, while others think it's an affront to the very idea of food. Some people like to go for the classic apple pie, while others prefer to get a little more adventurous with their food choices. With this pie pan (seen above), you can accommodate everyone's pie preference (well, actually, just two of them) by making two different pies in the same pan.

The Sectioned Pie Pan Set

Courtesy of Amazon

With this pie set, you will never again have to suffer messy pie slicing and uneven portions. You bake your pie with the sectioner in it, and, when the pie has baked and cooled, you can remove the sectioner for 8 perfectly even slices.